Remembering Jose Arredondo: Sister of local business owner, philanthropist speaks a year after his death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today marks one year since the death of well known local businessman and philanthropist Jose Arredondo. He was found inside his condo in Cabo San Lucas and evidence suggests he suffered a brutal death.

Arredondo’s family is asking for help in solving his murder.

17 News spoke with Laura Arredondo, Jose’s sister. For the first time since his death, she sat down to talk about it publicly. Arredondo remembers the call she received in her office one year ago.

“He called me and he just said, ‘Don’t ask me, please. Laura you need to come, Laura come to Arredondo Ventures. And I’m like, ‘What? Why? What happened, Ali?’ And he said, ‘Just come, just come,” said Arredondo.

The news, her brother Jose Arredondo had been savagely murdered. His right ear was mutilated, a fingernail had been pulled off his index finger. He was beaten to death, his body found inside his condo in Cabo San Lucas.

“Never, never crossed my mind that it was going to be something so hurtful, so horrible. It was like they ripped the carpet under me, everything just shattered,” said Arredondo.

It’s been a difficult year for the family, says Laura. She and her brother were very close. Jose founded Family Motors, the first in a string of successful dealerships and Laura helped manage them. Soon after, they were involved in charitable work as a way to give back to the community.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think of him. I have a big picture of him in one of my rooms and that really helped me a lot, going to his room and cry and scream, you know? Why? Why? Why?” said Arredondo.

So who killed Jose Arredondo and why? The attorney general’s office of Baja California South has one suspect in custody, Roberto Martinez Gonzalez.

But Laura Arredondo isn’t buying it, she’s critical of the investigation and believes numerous people are involved in the killing of her brother, who was a naturalized U.S. citizen. The family is asking the United States government to step in.

“My brother Martin sent a letter to the FBI and well, the FBI is saying, ‘Well you know it’s another country, we cannot get involved and if we do get involved it’s only what they allow us to do,” said Arredondo.

Laura relies on a higher power, her faith in God she says, to find justice for her brother.

“It will be on God’s time, not mine. It will be on His time, not mine and I know it will be the right time,” said Arredondo.

With the FBI refusing to get involved, the family is appealing to anyone who may have information about Jose’s death to come forward.

“If I can ask, is for the community, is if they know anything, if they know something to please you know, look for me. Let me know because that will be the only way we can make a difference,” said Arredondo.

17 News reached out to the widow of Jose Arredondo to comment on the one year since her husband’s death. Through one of her attorney’s she replied she did not want to make any comment at this time.

The suspect in custody, Roberto Martinez Gonzalez, is scheduled to go to trail next month, but has always maintained his innocence.