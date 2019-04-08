Remembering Jeannie Burton

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - She was the heartbeat of the Kern County Fair.

A heartbeat slowed March 10 when Jeannie Burton, longtime Kern County Fair Assistant Manager, died from complications related to a stroke.

Burton leaves behind a remarkable legacy.

It all started roughly 40 years ago when she met and married Bill Burton.

A couple of years later the newlyweds decided to pick up and move to Bakersfield and we're sure glad they did.

Burton landed a small part time job at the Kern County Fair, where with her big smile, giant laugh and straight shootin' ways, she would transform our fair and our community.

"She was just fun, smart, you had a problem, you could go to her and she would just give you the truth and tell you like it should be and helped. She guided you and she was just, you know, I don't know of anybody that didn't respect her and love her," said Nanette Lynch, long-time still exhibit manager at the Kern Count Fair.

"She has a great sense of humor. I don't think Jeannie ever had a thought she didn't speak, she was strong, which made it fun at the fair," said Monsignor Craig Harrison, St. Francis Parish.

"She always said, 'I know where all the bodies are buried,'" Lynch said.

There is no greater testiment than the words of those you leave behind.

Jeannie Burton touched the lives of many in our community, from her close friends and long-time coworkers, to the hundreds of thousands of people she never met, but bought a ticket at the Kern County Fair and because of her passion left with the best souvineer of all - cherished memories.

It's hard to sum up 76 years of an extrodinary life in a 2 to 3 minute news story, so I'll let some of those who loved her most take it from here.

"Jeannie was one of those people - you see what you get and you get what you see. Very straight forward, very funny and just a huge laugh, she's got the biggest best laugh and a real spark and love for the fair and I just miss her, miss her, miss her," said Nancy Rigler, Wild West Turkey Stampede.



"When she said something was going to be done, it was done. You could take her at her word. When she said it, she meant it," said Mike Crispyn, National Street Rod Association.

"Jeannie was just an amazing person. One of the most hardworking, fun, creative, can-do kind of people I've ever come across. She was just a joy to work with and a joy to be friends with. One of those rare people that you come across once or twice in your life and you feel so fortunate to have a chance to work with them because you feel blessed and you know that you are because of the quality of the person that they are," said Mike Tracey, former long-time Kern County Fair Manager.

"Riding her bike around the fair grounds with a big smile. It was like a beach bike and she would sit up real straight on the handle bars and wave, just waving to people. It was a privelage and honor to know her, to call her my friend and i'm going to miss her," Lynch said.

"One thing that I love is, Dr. Suess said, 'Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened.' Our fair, our community, our church, we're a better place because Jeannie was here," Harrison said.

A celebratory mass in honor of Jeannie Burton will take place Saturday, April 13 at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Parish.