BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local pup who captivated Kern County and touched the hearts of thousands, has passed away following his battle with cancer.

City animal control officers found “Hooch” in East Bakersfield in 2013 and brought him to the county shelter underweight and with severe injuries. In addition to his missing tongue, the french mastiff had his ears cut off. Local veterinarians believed Hooch was used as a bait dog for people to train other dogs to fight.

Zack Skow with Marley’s Mutts rescued the pup. The community came together for several fundraisers in hopes of helping Hooch heal in the years to come.

Hooch went on to become a completely reformed fighting dog and successful therapy dog, according to Skow.

Marley’s Mutts thanked the community for their support on Facebook Monday night. They said even without a tongue, Hooch lived life to the absolute fullest.

“He visited hospitals, prisons, juvenile halls, schools, libraries and anywhere else he could spread his special brand of big, orange bear love,” Marley’s Mutts said in the post.