Remembering ‘Grandma Effie’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of Effie Stewart, affectionately known as “Grandma Effie,” shared with 17 News that Effie died on Feb. 11. She was 86.

17 News covered Effie Stewart in April 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit Kern County.

Everything from restaurants to churches was shut down.

Grandma Effie, who suffered from Alzheimer’s and dementia, still got dressed for church every day, even though she couldn’t attend in person. Instead, she would go out into her backyard and sing gospel songs. Her song of choice was, “Just Another Day.”

Grandma Effie’s daughter Alicia Ford said the song made Effie stronger during the pandemic because it is what she held on to. Effie’s granddaughter posted a video of Effie singing “Just Another Day” on YouTube to spread positivity during the pandemic.

In February 2021, Grandma Effie and her sister Dorothy Richards sang a duet of “Just Another Day” after receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ford said Effie was a pillar at her local church, Lily of the Valley Church of God in Christ, for over 40 years.

Services for Effie Stewart ‘Grandma Effie’

A Homegoing Celebration honoring the life of Effie Stewart will take place on March 4 at Greenlawn Funeral Homes Southwest, located at 2709 Panama Lane. The viewing will take place at 9 a.m. and the funeral service will follow at 10 a.m.



