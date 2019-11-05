Remembering Brayden Eidenshink one year later

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – At just 11 years old, Brayden Eidenshink won the hearts of people near and far. He was a fighter from day one, valiantly undergoing multiple heart procedures until losing his battle on November 7, 2018.

“One of the things he said was that ‘If I die, I don’t want to be forgotten,” said Brenda Eidenshick, Brayden’s mom. “He kind of gave us some pretty big shoes to fill to make sure he’s not forgotten.”

In his memory, Brayden’s parents have started doing random acts of kindness.

“Whether it is buying someone Starbucks or buying pizza or just doing random nice things for people,” said Eidenshink.

All in Brayden’s name.

“This kid fought, he followed the rules, did what he was supposed to do and I think it’s up to us just to keep his wishes,” said Eidenshink.

The Eidenshinks also continue to support the “Nobody Fights Alone Foundation.” It was started to help Brayden and a young cancer survivor named Mia. The foundation is made up of seven families, including Brayden’s, with one goal: helping families who undergo pediatric emergencies.

“Everything we do stays in Kern County and goes towards families with pediatric emergencies and we have a few events coming up like burgers for Brayden,” said John Bedingfield, co-founder of “No Body Fights Alone” foundation.

To honor Brayden’s legacy his family is hosting a blood drive at Houchin Blood Bank to remind people to never give up. The blood drive started last month and goes on until this Thursday, November 7, the one year anniversary of Brayden’s passing.

On that day, there will be a bbq fundraiser lunch at Hounchin on Buena Vista Road. Burgers for Brayden will take place from 11:30 to 1 p.m. Those who donate blood Wednesday and Thursday before the bbq will receive a voucher for a free lunch.