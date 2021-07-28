Remembering beloved Wasco community hero Danny Rueda

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Danny Rueda is being remembered as a Korean War veteran, retired Wasco Union School District bus driver and avid community volunteer.

Danny Rueda died on Monday, July 26 in Bakersfield. He was married to Petra Rueda for 27 years and they have one daughter, Victoria. He was a loving father, husband and had the biggest heart for community service. He was also a huge San Francisco 49ers and San Francisco Giants fan and attended games regularly.

Photo courtesy: Petra Rueda

Danny’s community involvement included Honor Flight, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House, Knights of Columbus, Elks Club, St. John’s Catholic Church and more.

He served on the Wasco Union Elementary School District Board for more than 12 years. He was a bus driver for the Wasco Union Elementary School District for 20 years. Danny and Petra Rueda were also named Grand Marshals for the Wasco Festival in 2019. After news of his death, community members flooded social media with messages of appreciation for his devotion to Kern County.

Photo courtesy: Petra Rueda

Photo courtesy: Honor Flight Kern County

Wasco Mayor Alex Garcia recognized Danny’s community service on Twitter Monday.

“It’s not always easy to remember we walk among GIANTS,” Mayor Garcia said. “RIP cousin Danny! Thank you for always serving Wasco First.”

Tough week for Wasco. It’s not always easy to remember we walk among GIANTS. 🙏🏽❤️‍🩹😓 RIP cousin Danny! Thank you for always serving #WascoFirst 🌹 #Familia — Mayor Alex Garcia (@MayorAlexGarcia) July 27, 2021

Honor Flight Kern County, Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House and Assemblymember Rudy Salas also shared their memories with Rueda.

“From his work as Post Commander for the VFW, school board member and community volunteer, Mr. Rueda helped make Wasco a better place for all,” Assemblymember Salas said in a Facebook post.

“Thank you, Danny, for the impact you left wherever you went,” Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House said.

A viewing will be held for Danny on Sunday, Aug. 1 from 6-8 p.m. at Palm Avenue School in Wasco, located at 1017 Palm Ave. He will be laid to rest at the Wasco Cemetery on Monday, Aug. 2 following a mass at St. John’s Catholic Church at 9 a.m.

St. John’s Catholic Church is located at 1300 9th Pl.