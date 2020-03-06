Remarkable Women winner announced on 17 News at Sunrise

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For Women’s History Month, KGET and Dignity Health teamed up to honor remarkable, local women, chosen from community nominations.

Friday morning on 17 News at Sunrise, Jessica Haro-Romero was announced as the winner of the Remarkable Women contest. Haro-Romero and her husband Tommy Romero run Tommy’s Legacy and Fanny’s House recovery homes for men and women. As the winner, Haro-Romero will receive a trip to New York to see a live taping of the Mel Robbins show. As an additional surprise, Dignity Health surprised Haro-Romero with a check for $1500. She says the money will help them send the men and women living in the homes to the annual Livingword Conference in Ontario for four days.

Haro-Romero was chosen from among four finalists, including Sharon Bush, Arlene Aninion and Trinidad Jacobo. Bush who is in the midst of the Friend’s of Mercy capital campaign to build a new wing at Mercy Southwest Hospital. Bush has also helped start many of the most recognizable charitable events around Kern County over the past 50 years. Aninion is the sister of the late David Marcus and she has since started the David Marcus Thumbs Up Scholarship Foundation in his honor. Aninion also volunteers with Honor Flight Kern County. Jacobo is helping one woman at a time through the Helping One Woman Foundation in Delano. Over the past eight years she has helped raise more than $90,000, all going to local women who need a helping hand.