Remarkable Women: Jessica Haro-Romero

Leading up to Women’s History Month in March, KGET and our parent company, Nexstar Broadcasting, teamed up with Dignity Health to honor remarkable local women.

We asked viewers and readers to tell us about women who are inspiring and serving while leading the way for others. We received dozens of nominations and now have narrowed it to four finalists. This month we will introduce you to each of them before announcing our winner on March 6.

First up, a woman who truly leads from the heart.

In a humble home in Old Town Kern, Jessica Haro-Romero leads Bible study with three other women. And humble describes our hostess to a T.

“I’m just a regular person,” says Romero. “For someone to nominate me for something like this, it was very heartwarming.”

But make no mistake, the work being done in Fanny’s House is truly remarkable.

“We take in people from every aspect of life. People who have drug or alcohol addictions or who have made bad choices in their life, but that want change. So we bring them in these homes and bring them around our families. Our men’s home is actually our personal home, it’s where we raised our kids. We bring them in and love on them like family and teach them the word of God and to give back and to love on people and just to give back.”

In 2018, after the sudden death of their son, Romero and her husband Tommy left their jobs.

They decided loving on people in the name of Christ was their full-time calling. They opened Tommy’s Legacy Christian men’s home in honor of their son. Last fall they were able to open Fanny’s House.

Tommy lives in and runs the men’s home and Jessica lives in and runs the women’s home.

Frances Torres was the first to move into Fanny’s House.

“She and the other residents commit to living there one year while they go through addiction recovery classes, do volunteer work to support the house and attend church,” said Torres.

Frances says Jessica has changed her life.

“She’s amazing,” said Torres. “I couldn’t ask for anyone better to be in my life. I explained to her that she is like the mother that I didn’t have.”

Right now, Tommy and Jessica live apart but they hope, they believe, God has more in store for them.

“Yes, more homes. Many more. Definitely,” said Romero. “We know God is going to provide a ranch and we plan on having a huge property where we can put the men’s home, women’s home, and our home. The more space we have the more people we can help.”

That willingness to help is what led friend Mireya Pineda to nominate Jessica for the Remarkable Women contest

“She’s just extraordinary,” said Pineda. “Just the humbleness and love she gives, she and her husband opened these homes because of the call on their lives. That’s not easy to accept. It takes a lot of sacrifice.”

“I can’t describe her,” said husband Tommy Romero. “She’s more than I can ever want. She’s that and some. You know, when I’m down she picks me up. When I’m happy, we do it together.”

Together they’re changing lives. But perhaps the most remarkable part about Jessica is that she doesn’t see just how special she is.

“Who gets to love on people for a living? I do. It’s awesome,” said Jessica.

Loving and living a remarkable calling. The winner of the Remarkable Women initiative will get a trip to New York, and a visit to a live taping of the Mel Robins Show. We’ll announce our winning Remarkable Woman on March 6.