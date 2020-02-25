Remarkable Women: Arlene Aninion

In honor of National Women’s Month in March, KGET and Dignity Health are teaming up to honor remarkable women. Four finalists were chosen from dozens of nominations. This morning we introduce you to our third finalist – a woman whose legacy is inevitably linked to a beloved community member.

You probably know the face of David Marcus or have at least heard his story. David was a special needs community member who died late last year from cancer. For decades he inspired the community with his relentless positivity. He was affectionately known as Mr. Bakersfield.

Arlene Aninion knew him as her brother.

David came to live with Arlene’s family in 1990. With their parents living out of state David leaned on Arlene and Arlene learned from him.

“He definitely taught me a lot,” said Aninion. “We get in a situation where we’re working and raising a family, we’re always in a hurry, we always have to provide. He’d slow me down. He said, ‘you need to sit and listen, listen to what I’m talking about.’

“God commands us to be slow to speak and quick to listen and my brother did the same thing. Just listen,” said Aninion. “I’ve learned to put that into my everyday life.”

She takes that attitude into her work now with Honor Flight Kern County and the scholarship foundation she formed in David’s honor.

At the end of the school year Arlene hopes they’ll be able to award at least six $1,000 scholarships with focus on people with a positive character and students with special needs in honor of her beloved brother – their legacies and lives, forever entwined.

Next week we will introduce you to our fourth finalist. Then make sure to watch on Friday, March 6 as we reveal our winner who will win a trip to New York.

Click here to see the profiles on the other Remarkable Women finalists.