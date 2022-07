BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner confirmed the remains found in March belonged to Desiree Thompson.

Officials say, Thompson, 30, was reported missing on Jan. 7, 2012 and her remains were found more than a decade later.

Thompson’s remains were found at a home on 86th Street in California City, Calif., according to the county coroner’s office.

Jose William Lara, 60, was arrested in March and is facing charges of murder, he pleaded not guilty.