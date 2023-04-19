BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Unidentified human remains have been found in an empty field on East California Avenue on Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Kern County Sheriff’s Office detectives and a coroner unit were investigating in an empty field on East California Avenue, just east of Mount Vernon Avenue.

Investigators at the scene were seen by a 17 News crew digging in the field and removing a body with apparent trauma at around 9:45 a.m.

Upon deputy arrival, there was evidence of a fire encampment, according to KCSO.

Investigators taped off an area in the field against a wall of a neighboring property.

17 News has contacted the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and is working on gathering details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.