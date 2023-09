BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Back before Bakersfield College moved to its new campus “on the hill” in 1956, the Renegades shared space at the downtown campus with the Bakersfield High Drillers, and the Gades had first dibs on the football practice field.

17’s Robert Price takes us on a trip down memory lane to share a part of history from some of the best football teams to play in Bakersfield.