Relay for Life to host ‘Survivor Celebration’ Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Relay for Life of Bakersfield will host a drive-thru event Saturday where cancer survivors can pick up free medals and be celebrated by volunteers.

The “Survivor Celebration” will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at Westside Church of Christ at 7300 Stockdale Highway.

“Decorate your car, make signs, honk your horns, get creative and let us celebrate you while you stay in your car and cruise through the parking lot,” the relay’s website says.

Survivors can register online or upon arrival.