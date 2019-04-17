Relay For Life to host its annual Survivors Reception on Thursday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. File: Survivors Reception, 2018

Relay For Life is hosting its annual survivor reception as they prepare for the event in May.

Not only can survivors and their families meet with others, you can also register to take part in the kickoff for the upcoming relay. You can grab your survivor shirt and have a chance to win prizes.

The event is happening Thursday, April 18, at the West Side Church of Christ at 7300 Stockdale Highway at North El Rio.

It event is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event is free to any cancer survivor and one caregiver. There is no need to register.

You can visit the Relay For Life website for more information.