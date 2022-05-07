BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield’s annual Relay For Life returned Saturday to the Kern County Fairgrounds where hundreds of people came out to support and celebrate cancer survivors.

The event was the first Relay For Life held in-person to support the fight against cancer and benefiting the American Cancer Society.

“I feel good. I’m happy we’re back, the relay’s back,” cancer survivor Kayla Felix said. “It feel’s good that everybody’s watching over everybody plus me.”

17 News sponsored the event which kicked off with opening ceremonies and the survivor’s lap. Members of the 17 News team handed out medals to participants, each with a story of their own.

“Very emotional because this is my first on the lap. I was diagnosed on November second with breast cancer,” survivor Karen Hockett said.

Event organizers want people impacted by cancer to know they’re not alone. More than 2,500 Relay For Life events around the country support and celebrate survivors and their caregivers.

Events like Relay For Life allow for cancer survivors to connect with others and grow a strong support system.

“I’m glad everyone is able to keep fighting,” survivor Rey Villalobos said. “You know, we gotta keep fighting every day.”