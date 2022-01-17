Relay for Life kick-off event canceled

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Relay for Life kick-off event scheduled for Feb. 22 has been canceled due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, organizers announced on Monday.

Organizers said the event will be rescheduled at a later time.

You can still prepare for Relay for Life by registering as a team, participant or survivor. Organizers are also looking for volunteers. Those interested can email event lead Shea Wright.

Click here to sign up for the event.

Relay for Life is set for May 7-8 at the Kern County Fairgrounds.