BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Relay For Life hosted a Survivor Social for a chance to celebrate survivors before the event this weekend.

The Survivor Social was hosted in the Harvest Hall at the Kern County Fairgrounds from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Organizers say the event gave survivors the chance to connect. Tuesday’s social included dinner, raffles and even a red carpet.

Relay for Life kicks off Saturday morning at 8:30 at the Kern County Fairgrounds.