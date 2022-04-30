BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Relay For Life event is returning to the Kern County Fairgrounds. The event celebrating cancer survivors and remembering those lost takes place May 7.

More than 2,500 Relay events around the country support and celebrate survivors and caregivers. Each Relay has special events and activities for survivors and their caregivers so they can connect with others and know a strong support system is available to them.

You can get involved by putting together a team, buying a luminaria in memory of a loved one lost to cancer or donate to Relay For Life Bakersfield.

On May 3, the group is hosting a reception for cancer survivors at Harvest Hall at the Kern County Fairgrounds. The reception takes place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees will be treated to ice cream and drawings for prizes. The focus is to register for the Relay For Life survivor lap on May 7.

You can visit the American Cancer Society’s website to learn more.