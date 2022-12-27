BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has not released more information regarding a double-homicide in southwest Bakersfield Christmas Eve. But relatives of one of the victims have identified him as 30-year-old Tanner Marlow.

Marlow was a mixed martial arts fighter and his cousin on Marlow’s GoFundMe page described him as, “one of the sweetest most caring men who loved his family to no end.”

According to the Sherdog website, Marlow fought under the name “American Psycho” and he had four professional fights in the last 10 years. He won all four professional fights by technical knockouts.

Marlow’s Facebook page said he held a variety of jobs in the past 10 years that ranged from a mental health worker to a used car salesman.

The Bakersfield Police Department said on Christmas Eve an estranged boyfriend forced his way into a woman’s home on Snowdon Avenue at about 4 a.m. Another man was already in the house.

Both men were armed and during an apparent gunfight they shot and killed each other, according to BPD.

It has not been confirmed which man was the estranged boyfriend and which was the man already in the house.

There has not been an apparent GoFundMe or Facebook page for the other man involved and the woman has not been identified by the police.

This is a developing story.