Relative of mother and son found dead in Oildale asking for donations on GoFundMe

OILDALE, Calif. — Over a week after a mother and son were found dead in a home on El Tejon Avenue, a relative is now asking for the community’s help to lay his loved ones to rest.

Kenneth Rosson, the brother of Jonathan Rosson and son of Beverly Rosson, confirmed with 17 News that his sibling and mother were found dead under suspicious circumstances on March 19. The two have not been officially identified by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and no other details of their deaths have been released by law enforcement, except that the incident was not related to a separate death investigation involving two bodies found on Castaic Avenue.

Rosson describes his 61-year-old mother as a woman of faith who loved her grandchildren and children dearly. He says his brother Jonathan, 41, adored his nephews and that “his dogs were his whole world.”

He says he wants to give them both proper burials and that all donations “are appreciated” would go towards their services.

Anyone with any information about what happened to Jonathan and Beverly Rosson is asked to call KCSO at (661) 861-3110.