BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Measure N rehabilitation project will temporarily close the pickleball and tennis courts at Jastro Park until March.

City works crews will be removing and replacing the entire court surfaces, which is funded by the Public Safety & Vital Servies Measures, also known as Measure N. The project is estimated to cost $926,793 and began last week.

City organizers say the remaining pickleball and tennis courts located around town will remain open: