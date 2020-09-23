Registration still open for 14th Annual Lace’n It Up run celebrating cancer survivors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Registration is still open for the 14th Annual Lace’n It Up 5K Fun Run to celebrate cancer survivors and their families. The event is being held virtually this year.

Participants can choose to run in their neighborhood, a park or on a treadmill as part of the event at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 3 — or any day in October, according to a Links for Life news release. To register, click here.

All net proceeds raised are donated toward Links for Life programs. The organization promotes breast cancer awareness and provides services for women dealing with cancer.