Registration open for Kern County Teacher Recruitment Fair

Registration is now open for the Kern County Teacher Recruitment Fair in February.

The fair will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Larry E. Reider Education Center, located at 2000 K Street. People who are fully credentialed and hold at least a bachelor’s degree are invited to attend.

School districts are looking to hire teachers in areas such as single and multiple subject, special education, speech pathology, nursing and psychology.

In addition, districts are also recruiting Career Technical Education teachers. For these jobs specifically, districts will accept people with high school diplomas or the equivalent of at least three years’ experience in fields such as agriculture, health science and engineering.

All eligible individuals are encouraged to pre-register online at https://trf.kern.org. Pre-registered attendees will be able to attend the event at their scheduled time and will be allotted one hour to meet with as many districts possible.

Available meeting times are 8 a.m., 9:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Non-registered attendees should report to the event no earlier than 11 a.m. for onsite registration.

Resume and credential copies are not required, but, it is strongly recommended that attendees bring them.

For more information, please contact event coordinator Evelyn Feliciano at (661) 636-4750.