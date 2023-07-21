BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Assistance Foundation is set to host its annual Veteran benefit later this year.

The foundation announced Friday pre-registration is now open for the special court session. This year the event will be held at Stramler Park on Oct. 12. Veterans attending can resolve any misdemeanor or traffic cases from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Veterans are able to participate in community service rather than pay fines. Contact the California Veterans Assistance Foundation at 661-455-7400 to pre-register. Registration for the event is mandatory and will close on Sept. 15.