BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Registration is now open for the 24th annual Kern County Teacher Recruitment fair, the county’s largest meet-up of school district recruiters in one location.

Organizers say this is a great opportunity for credentialed individuals, intern eligible or those interested in teaching to get informed on some of the positions or openings that may be available for the 2024-2025 school year.

Some of the instructor positions KCSOS is looking to fill include: Multiple subject, single subject, special education speech pathologists, school nurses and occupational therapists. Individuals who hold bachelor’s degrees or higher are invited to attend.

School districts will also be looking to recruit Career Technical Education teachers. These candidates must possess a high school diploma or equivalent with at least three years of experience in the following fields:

agriculture and natural resources

arts, media, and entertainment

building and construction trades

business and finance

engineering and architecture

health science and medical technology

manufacturing and product development

All eligible members of the community are encouraged to pre-register online at Kern.org by Feb. 1. Participants are highly encouraged to bring in multiple copies of your resume to hand out to recruiters.

The recruitment fair takes place Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Larry E. Reider Education Center located at 2000 K St. in Bakersfield. For more information call Evelyn Feliciano at 661-636-4750.