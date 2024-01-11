BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Registration is now open for Bakersfield Youth Lacrosse League’s 2024 season.

The season runs from late January through Mid-May and the league is open to boys and girls ages 8 to 18.

Registration includes the use of protective playing equipment (pads, helmets, goggles) a one-year membership with USA Lacrosse, a subscription to Lacrosse magazine and secondary insurance during sanctioned practice and play.

Organizers say BYLL programs help positive coaching and good sportsmanship at all skill levels and also offers clinics during the off-season. To register visit, bakersfieldyouthlacrosse.com.