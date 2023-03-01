BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County has extended registration for its summer jobs program to March 3.

According to a news release, the Career Launch program aims to provide workforce readiness training to Bakersfield teens, with paid summer internships at small-to-medium-sized companies being offered as part of the program.

High school teens in Bakersfield from ages 15 to 18 can register for the program through Friday, March 3 by picking up registration forms at the Boys and Girls Club E.L. Jack and Monica Armstrong Youth Center at 801 Niles Street from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Career Launch workforce development classes will be held from March 13 through May 25 and those who complete the form can apply for an interview for a paid summer internship, according to the press release.

Interested persons can contact Ruth Miranda with the BGCKC by phone at 661-325-3730 or by email at summerjobsprogram@bgclubsofkerncounty.org.