Registered herbalist shares tips for preventing dangerous health effects from wildfires

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — While wildfires are typically only concerning for those in mountain communities, all of us are at-risk for the immense amount of air pollution these blazes bring to our community.

According to Registered Herbalist and Functional Health Consultant, Jessica Meyers, the small debris particles found in wild and structure fires include a dangerous mix of heavy metals, persistent organic pollutants, and other chemicals. The result is an increased risk of inflammatory conditions for those living in areas with heavy smoke from fires.

Meyers said avoiding smoke is the best way to lower your chances of risk, but a home air purifier is the next best option. Additionally, she said vital nutrients such as vitamin d, vitamin c and sulforaphane can help your body to withstand and repair damage.

For more information on a functional approach to supporting your body, and how to protect yourself from dangerously high pollution you can visit Meyer’s website here.