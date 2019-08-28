Reduced visibility, lack of experience likely led to helicopter crash that killed four, NTSB says

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — A helicopter crash that killed four people in 2015 was likely caused by the pilot reversing course after entering an area of reduced visibility and his lack of recent nighttime operations, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The Dec. 10 crash occurred after the pilot took off from Porterville to take a patient to San Joaquin Community Hospital in Bakersfield. Also aboard were a a flight nurse and paramedic.

The helicopter left on a southerly course after takeoff and ascended to 1,554, according to the report. It began to descend about 13 minutes after takeoff.

Seconds later, the helicopter entered a left turn with a descent rate of 2,210 feet per minute, the report says. It crashed into open, hilly terrain, killing everyone aboard.

The report concludes the pilot tried to turn back in heavy rain and fog when he crashed.

His lack of recent experience with nighttime flying likely played a role, according to the report. During the seven months before the crash, he had 11.2 hours of experience in the accident helicopter that included 2.3 hours of nighttime flying.