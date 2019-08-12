Reduced traffic lanes on South H Street and Wible Road due to reconstruction efforts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction beginning this week as the city reconstructs roadways on South H Street from Pacheco Road to White Lane and Wible Road from White Lane to Planz Road.

Side streets on South H Street and Wible Road may also be impacted, according to a city news release. Street parking will be closed during reconstruction, and detours and alternate access points will be provided.

The work is scheduled to be complete in October. Expect traffic delays.