Redacted Mueller Report released

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - WASHINGTON (AP) - Special counsel Robert Mueller says President Donald Trump's efforts to influence the Russia investigation "were mostly unsuccessful," but that was because the people surrounding the president "declined to carry out orders to accede to his requests."

Mueller's report details instances by several officials ignoring or refusing Trump's requests. The officials include former FBI Director James Comey, former White House counsel Don McGahn and former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.

The office of Congressman TJ Cox (D-Fresno) of the 21st congressional district said in a statement:

“We have been clear since Day 1 that we believe the American public deserves full transparency in this report that they paid for. But right now we are focused on supporting our farmers and ranchers, fighting for our Valley’s water, and providing affordable quality healthcare for every Valley family.”

Republican Bakersfield Congressman and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) had a different message. In a statement, McCarthy said:

“Nothing we saw today changes the underlying results of the 22-month long Mueller investigation that ultimately found no collusion.

"Notwithstanding the partisan echo chamber to do otherwise, I fully approve of how Attorney General Barr has balanced legal requirements with the public’s need to know in handling the release of the report. He complied with the law by protecting grand jury material, classified information, and the integrity of the investigative process. Democrats want to keep searching for imaginary evidence that supports their claims, but it is simply not there.

"It is time to move on. Americans deserve better than this partisan quest to vilify a political opponent and I urge our Democratic colleagues in the House to put their emotions and opinions aside, and instead use that passion to come to the table and work on real solutions for all Americans.”