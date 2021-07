BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield residents will soon have a new Filipino bakery to sink their teeth into.

Red Ribbon BakeShop has confirmed that a new location is coming to town at 5624 Stockdale Hwy. According to its website, Red Ribbon has over 450 outlets all over the Philippines and more than 30 stores in U.S. No word yet on when the location will officially open.

For a look at what they have to offer, visit their website at redribbonbakeshop.us.