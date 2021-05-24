Red Nose Day happening Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Red Nose Day returns this week.

Red Nose Day — put on by Comic Relief U.S. — raises money to combat child poverty. NBC will have special programming on Thursday, kicking off with a Red Nose Day episode of “The Wall” at 8 p.m.

Over the past six years, the campaign has raised more than $240 million and helped more than 25 million children around the world and right here in America.

Walgreens stores across the nation are also participating, offering a digital version of the iconic red nose in exchange for donations.

