BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A number of businesses, government agencies and individual homeowners will be taking on a new look over the holidays in partnership with Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

The Red for MADD campaign encourages business and homeowners to illuminate their homes and buildings in bright red light in remembrance of people who have died at the hands of drunk or impaired drivers.

“Unfortunately, we’re at the epicenter of DUI crashes and arrests we take in historically. It’s bad here in Kern County,” said Jorge Barrientos, a Board Member with MADD Kern County. “We rank the worst in the state when it comes to injury crashes and near the top for DUI crashes, So this is one place where people need to get the message that driving impaired is not OK.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates there will be more than 21 million instances of drunk driving on U.S. roadways over the holiday period.

If you encounter an impaired driver, keep a safe distance and report them by calling 911.