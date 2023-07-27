BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Human trafficking is the most rampant in California within the United States.

It’s one of the biggest industries in the nation, for all the wrong reasons. It’s real, and it’s right in our backyard.

The new movie The Sound of Freedom is bringing the topic of human trafficking awareness closer to home and making parents aware that the topic of trafficking is as serious as it is. It’s more common for someone to get control through an asset the victim might want.

“The majority of the cases aren’t someone being snatched off the side of the road they’re conned into an environment– for example, we know that people are being brought here from Mexico on a hope told to them that actually doesn’t exist. They are then enslaved by these people. It’s a matter of you eat, or you don’t eat” Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said.

It could even be happening to family members in our own homes.

Project Rescue Coordinator, Cynthia Giumarra, says the signs even go as far as having identification documents taken away within a relationship.

“Are they acting differently? Are they more reserved? Do they have access to their own identification documents? These are all things that could be red flags to determine if someone is being trafficked” Giumarra said.

This is where paying attention within your own home is one of the most important things you could be doing right now.

A great amount of trafficking cases are girls in their early teens looking for reassurance. They’re getting this reassurance on the other side of the screen from a stranger and that stranger– is taking not only your child’s innocence but could also take your child’s life.

“It knows no bounds of poor people to rich, of any race division line, there’s no boundary of who can be affected by human trafficking,” Giumarra said.

This could be your loved one next. California is the top-earning state in the nation for trafficking. It’s not going away.

If you or someone that you know is affected by human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text BeFree to 233733