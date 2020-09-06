Red flag warning issued for Tehachapi mountains Monday due to fire risk

Poor air quality can be seen in the Kern River Valley on Sunday.

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for the Tehachapi mountains on Monday due to strong winds that could pose a significant fire risk.

The warning is in effect from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Labor Day for the Tehachapi, Lake Isabella and Fort Tejon areas. The NWS said northwest winds of up to 45 miles per hour will develop Monday afternoon across the mountains and deserts in Kern County.

The organization said that the winds, along with the dry vegetation, will likely bring fire weather conditions. Temperatures are expected to rise up to 105 degrees.