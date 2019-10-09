Red flag warning issued for Kern County mountains for ‘critical fire weather conditions’

KERN COUNTY MOUNTAINS, Calif. (KGET) — The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for areas including Lake Isabella, Tehachapi and Fort Tejon for “critical fire weather conditions.”

The warning goes into effect 10 a.m. Thursday and lasts until 5 p.m. Friday.

The forecast calls for low humidity and wind gusts of up to 35 mph in the mountain areas.

“The combination of very dry fuels, gusty winds, and low humidities can create a hazardous environment for the ignition and spread of wildfires,” the National Weather Service said. “Outdoor burning is not recommended.”

The warning comes as PG&E is shutting down power to hundreds of thousands of customers throughout the state due to elevated fire risk.

A total of 42,374 Kern County PG&E customers may be affected.