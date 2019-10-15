Red Door Interiors to close, holding liquidation sale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Red Door Interiors in Downtown Bakersfield will soon close its doors.

The store is going out of business, and are selling everything they have.

The owners have been in business since 1977 with different names and locations.

They’ve been in Downtown Bakersfield for about 12 years, but the owner Robert Taylor says after a difficult year and ongoing construction, they’re going to retire.

“I love meeting people and its been great and I’d like to tell the public thank you so much, we really do appreciate it,” Taylor said.

Red Door Interiors is having a sale that continues Tuesday. There is no exact closing date for the store.

They are located at 2300 Eye St.