Red Cross safety tips for before, during and after earthquakes

Smoke rises from a fire that broke out behind the Casa Corona restaurant following an earthquake in Ridgecrest, Calif., Friday, July 5, 2019. (Jessica Weston/The Daily Independent via AP)

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — With two powerful earthquakes hitting near Ridgecrest the past two days, seismologists are reminding residents it’s a matter of when, not if, the next one hits.

The American Red Cross has tips for earthquake safety.

Before an earthquake hits

Assemble an emergency preparedness kit with easy-to-carry supplies.

Create a household evacuation plan that includes your pets.

Stay informed about your community’s risk and response plans.

Educate your family on how to use the Safe and Well website to inform loved ones of your status.

Download the Emergency App for iPhone or Android.

During an earthquake:

Staying safe indoors

Drop, cover and hold on. Move as little as possible – most injuries during earthquakes occur because of people moving around, falling and suffering sprains, fractures and head injuries. Try to protect your head and torso.



If you are in bed, stay there, curl up and hold on, and cover your head.

Stay indoors until the shaking stops and you are sure it is safe to exit. If you must leave a building after the shaking stops, use stairs rather than an elevator in case of aftershocks, power outages or other damage.



Be aware that smoke alarms and sprinkler systems frequently go off in buildings during an earthquake, even if there is no fire.

If you smell gas, get out of the house and move as far away as possible.

Before you leave any building check to make sure that there is no debris from the building that could fall on you.

Staying Safe Outdoors

Find a clear spot and drop to the ground. Stay there until the shaking stops.

Try to get as far away from buildings, power lines, trees, and streetlights as possible.

If you’re in a vehicle, pull over to a clear location and stop. Avoid bridges, overpasses and power lines if possible.

Stay inside with your seatbelt fastened until the shaking stops.

After the shaking has stopped, drive on carefully, avoiding bridges and ramps that may have been damaged.

If a power line falls on your vehicle, do not get out. Wait for assistance.

If you are in a mountainous area or near unstable slopes or cliffs, be alert for falling rocks and other debris as well as landslides.

After an earthquake