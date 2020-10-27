Red Cross provides tips for celebrating Halloween safely

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Traditional trick-or-treating and crowded costume parties should be avoided this Halloween as such events post a high risk of spreading the coronavirus, according to American Red Cross officials.

Instead, the Red Cross recommends carving pumpkins with household members, decorating your home, having a virtual costume contest or going on a scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while admiring decorations from a distance.

“Halloween is a favorite holiday for many here in the Valley, but even though many traditional Halloween activities can actually put you at a high risk for viruses, there are plenty of safe ways to still enjoy the holiday,” said Eddie Zamora, executive director for the Kern County & Eastern Sierra chapter of the Red Cross.