Red Cross provides tips for celebrating Halloween safely

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Traditional trick-or-treating and crowded costume parties should be avoided this Halloween as such events post a high risk of spreading the coronavirus, according to American Red Cross officials.

Instead, the Red Cross recommends carving pumpkins with household members, decorating your home, having a virtual costume contest or going on a scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while admiring decorations from a distance.

“Halloween is a favorite holiday for many here in the Valley, but even though many traditional Halloween activities can actually put you at a high risk for viruses, there are plenty of safe ways to still enjoy the holiday,” said Eddie Zamora, executive director for the Kern County & Eastern Sierra chapter of the Red Cross.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News