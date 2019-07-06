Red Cross of Kern County: Supplies not needed right now, but are accepting monetary donations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Red Cross officials say the relief organization has everything they need in terms of supplies for people in Ridgcerest, but are accepting monetary donations and welcoming volunteers.

Cindy Huge of The American Red Cross of Kern County said people can offer help by donating money and their time.

You can sign up to volunteer at the Red Cross’ website. Huge said a Red Cross representative will call you back and confirm details.

You can also donate by texting REDCROSS to 90999 to donate $10.

Huge also said the Red Cross has a shelter at the Kerr McGee Community Center located at 100 W. California Ave.

She said there is plenty of room at the shelter and are ready to open another if the need arises. She stressed, no one will be turned away from the shelter and no documentation is needed to enter.

She also said people can also bring their pets to the shelter. Pet supplies are available at the shelter.