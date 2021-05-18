Red Cross looking for volunteers in Kern County to help with upcoming wildfire season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers in Kern County to help with the upcoming wildfire season.

The organization says a record-breaking fire season is expected this year. Volunteers are needed to be shelter workers when a disaster strikes.

Red Cross will be hosting virtual training fairs in May and June to prepare the volunteers. There are three sessions to choose from.

  • Thursday, May 27 – 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, June 15 -10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Thursday, June 17 – 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

To register for a training, visit here.

