Red Cross looking for volunteers in Kern County to help with upcoming wildfire season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers in Kern County to help with the upcoming wildfire season.
The organization says a record-breaking fire season is expected this year. Volunteers are needed to be shelter workers when a disaster strikes.
Red Cross will be hosting virtual training fairs in May and June to prepare the volunteers. There are three sessions to choose from.
- Thursday, May 27 – 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, June 15 -10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Thursday, June 17 – 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.