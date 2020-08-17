Red Cross issues power outage tips

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Residents should stay home if they can, turn off and unplug all unnecessary electrical equipment and keep the refrigerator closed as much as possible during power outages, according to tips provided by the Kern chapter of the American Red Cross.

With sweltering temperatures and possible outages expected the next few days, the Red Cross suggested residents take action to stay safe.

Those with generators are urged to install carbon monoxide alarms in central locations on every level of their home and outside sleeping areas. Use flashlights, not candles, when the power is out, and avoid unnecessary travel as traffic lights could be out, the Red Cross release said.

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible. An unopened refrigerator will keep foods cold for about four hours, and a full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours, according to the release. Prepare a cooler with ice for freezer items if the power outage continues more than a day.

Disconnect or turn off appliances or electronics that were in use when the power went out, the release said. Surges or spikes can damage equipment when power is restored.