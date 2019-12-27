Red Cross asks for volunteers amid shortage

The Red Cross of Kern County is making a call for volunteers to join them.

The Red Cross has been busy in 2019. This year alone, the organization has helped 210 families and more than 40 people in the area after devastating fires.

Volunteers provided financial help so victims could go to motels, and buy food and clothing.

It’s tough work, but Red Cross volunteers are happy to do it because they make a difference every time.

“One of the most tender moments that I ever had was at 2 o’clock in the morning. There was a little boy standing in a street with his family,” American Red Cross in Kern County public information officer Cindy Huge said.

“The house had burned down to the ground and he looked at me and he said, ‘Where’s my blankie?’ My heart just melted.”

To prevent fires the American Red Cross volunteers to install free smoke alarms to anyone who requests it. If you’d like to get one installed, you can fill out their form by going to their website.

If you want to become a hero for someone who needs it a time of need, you volunteer and donate to the American Red Cross by going to their website to sign up.

All donations go directly to victims of disasters.