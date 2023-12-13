BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern residents who wish to recycle their Christmas trees can do so beginning Dec. 26.

Kern County Public Works’ Christmas Tree Recycling Program aims to prevent trees from being illegally dumped or improperly recycled in residential green-waste containers.

KCPW shared tips on how you can properly dispose your tree this holiday season:

Residents can recycle their Christmas trees into their green-waste container if the tree is cut into small pieces to fit into their container with the removal of the tree stand, all decorations, and nails. The container lid must be able to securely close . Whole trees and flocked trees are not accepted.

. Whole trees and flocked trees are not accepted. Residents can self-haul whole Christmas trees to one of 24 drop-off locations throughout Kern County from December 26, 2023, through January 8, 2024.

Compost at home! Christmas trees can be cut up and used in compost piles as part of a healthy compost mix. Make sure it’s free of flocking and other contaminants.

You can also take your tree to one of the 24 drop-off locations throughout Kern. Officials say to remember to remove all ornaments, bulbs, lights, decorations, plastic or metal tree stands before dropping off your tree. Loads should also be tarped and loaded properly.

2023 Christmas Tree Recycling Drop-Off locations:

Arvin and Lamont

DiGiorgio Park Parking Lot: Corner of Meyer Street and Haven Drive in Arvin (Daylight Hours)

Bena Landfill: 2951 Neumarkel Road, 17 miles east of Bakersfield, off Highway 58 at Tower Line Road Monday-Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bakersfield

Bakersfield College – South Parking Lot: Panorama Campus P16 Parking Lot, corner of Haley St. and University Ave. (Daylight Hours).

Kern County Fairgrounds – Parking Lot: Corner of Belle Terrace and South P Street. 7 Days: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mt. Vernon Green Waste Recycling and Composting Facility: 2601 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, 2 miles south of Highway 58 Tuesday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed on New Year’s Day.

Roberts Lane Transfer Station: 1900 Roberts Lane. Thursdays 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. & Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon.

Boron

Boron Landfill: 11400 Boron Avenue, ½ mile south of Boron. Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday: Noon to 4 p.m.; Saturday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Buttonwillow

Mojave-Rosamond Landfill: 400 Silver Queen Road. Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday: 8 a.m. to noon. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Delano

City of Delano Corporate Yard: 725 S. Lexington Street (Daylight Hours)

Frazier Park

Lebec Transfer Station: 300 Landfill Road, take I-5 to Lebec exit. Sunday, Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kern Valley

Kern Valley Transfer Station: 6092 Wulstein Avenue, 4 miles south of Kernville off Sierra Highway. Sunday to Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Wednesdays.

Lebec

Lebec Transfer Station: 300 Landfill Road, take I-5 to Lebec exit. Sunday, Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Maricopa and Taft

Taft Landfill: 13351 Elk Hills Road, 4 miles north of Taft and 1 mile north of Highway 119. Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Westside Waste Management: 274 Bob Hampton Road. Daylight Hours.

Tehachapi

Tehachapi Landfill: 12001 E. Tehachapi Blvd. Sunday: 8 a.m. to noon; Monday-Saturday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Waste Management, Inc.: 416 N. Dennison Road. Monday-Friday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bear Valley Springs Solid Waste Transfer Station: 28999 S. Lower Valley Road. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wasco