Reckless DUI suspect surrenders after getting into CHP vehicle, driving off in eastern Kern County

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — A reckless DUI suspect involved in a police chase in Kern County stole a California Highway Patrol vehicle before surrendering to authorities Wednesday evening.

Patrol cars were following the pickup truck as it sped through a desolate area of the desert shortly before 6 p.m. When the truck drove off the road and crashed, sending clouds of dust into the area, two people emerged from the vehicle.

Sky5 was over the scene as the driver wrapped both his arms around a person who stepped out of the passenger side door.

He continued holding onto the person with one arm before suddenly running away from them.

The pursuit driver then walked toward a CHP vehicle, got inside and started driving shortly before 6 p.m. He continued driving the patrol car through dirt roads winding through the desert before he was stopped by an unmarked police car just before 6:15 p.m.

