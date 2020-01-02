Reckless driver collides with multiple vehicles in Los Banos area, including ambulance with Bakersfield paramedic

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man was part of a case involving a reckless driver who struck several vehicles, including an ambulance, in the Los Banos area on Wednesday.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 3:32 a.m., it began receiving calls of an erratic driver colliding with vehicles on Interstate 5 and Highway 152. The department learned that 37-year-old Rocklin resident Roderick Weston was hitting vehicles with his Toyota Tundra.

One of the vehicles was an ambulance from Memorial Medical Center in Los Banos, in which 22-year-old Bakersfield resident Craig Raymon was a passenger as a paramedic.

The CHP said Weston initially began colliding with vehicles while driving on southbound I-5 south of Highway 140. At one point, he stopped the vehicle and blocked both lanes of the highway. A Hyundai Sonata travelling behind him was able to stop in time to avoid hitting the vehicle, the department said.

The CHP said Weston got out of his vehicle and climbed onto the hood of the Sonata before eventually jumping off as she drove away. The driver, 39-year-old Briana Hawkins, reported the incident by calling 911.

When officers arrived, they weren’t able to locate Weston, who they later determined had already gotten back on the road and was driving westbound on Highway 152.

The department said at around 5:15 a.m., Weston rammed into the back of a Mitsubishi Outlander. While damage was done to the vehicle, the CHP said no one was injured in the crash.

While he continued travelling on the 152, Weston swerved to the right in an attempt to pass a Saturn Ion but ended up sideswiping the vehicle, the CHP said. The driver, 39-year-old Abelino Cruz, pulled to the right shoulder and Weston stopped ahead of him.

The department said Weston then put his Tundra in reverse, accelerated and struck the front of the Saturn. He then drove away from the scene.

At around 5:20 a.m., the ambulance was heading eastbound on Highway 152 west of the San Joaquin River when Weston allegedly struck the back of the vehicle twice, after which the driver called 911.

Weston drove around the ambulance, made a u-turn and headed the wrong way toward the ambulance, the CHP said. The Tundra broadsided the ambulance and then Weston drove away.

A few minutes later, the CHP said a Honda CRV was heading eastbound on the 152 when the driver, 54-year-old Winnie Paongo, noticed the Tundra driving westbound in the lane. She swerved to the right shoulder in an attempt to avoid a collision but was still struck by the Tundra.

The department said Weston once again got out of the vehicle and approached the Honda. Out of fear for her life, Paongo drove the wrong way in the eastbound lanes as Weston chased her with the Tundra, according to the CHP.

Weston struck the vehicle twice, causing the Honda to overturn, the department said. Weston then fled the scene.

On westbound Highway 152 west of Highway 33, the CHP said a Hyundai Accent was stopped on the north shoulder when Weston turned off his headlights, drove into the center median and began driving in circles until he eventually collided with the rear of the Accent.

The driver, 38-year-old Madera resident Leanndra Gonzalez, attempted to drive away but was blocked by Weston’s vehicle. He placed the Tundra in reverse, struck the Accent again and then fled the area, the department said.

At around 5:30 a.m., a Honda Civic was parked on the shoulder of westbound Highway 152 west of Palm Avenue when he saw the Tundra doing donuts in the center median and begin heading the wrong way on the highway.

The CHP said Weston rammed his Tundra into the side of the Civic before leaving the area. The driver and a passenger were picked up by a Ram pickup that began following Weston.

At one point, the department said Weston placed his Tundra in reverse, accelerated toward the truck, sideswiped the vehicle and then struck it a second time before leaving the area.

Weston was eventually stopped after he drove off the road and crashed into an irrigation canal near Palm Avenue and Azusa Road. Deputies with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office were able to detain Weston until he was eventually arrested by CHP on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and DUI causing bodily injury.

The CHP said the collision only caused minor injuries and some complaints of pain.

The department confirmed that alcohol and/or drugs factored into collisions, as well as weather conditions.