BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wildflower season is off to a late start in parts of California because of the recent storms that have been drenching the state.

The delay in the start of the wildflower season is caused by wet conditions that saturated the vegetation and soil, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

The delay is impacting popular wildflower destinations including the Carrizo Plain National Monument in San Luis Obispo County, according to land management officials.

The Carrizo Plain National Monument only has sparse blooms because of the wet conditions, officials said Tuesday.

If you were interested in going to the Carrizo Plain National Monument land management officials suggest visiting the Piedras Blancas Light Station, Merced River Recreation Management Area or the Fort Ord National Monument.

Despite the slow start in some areas of the state, the County of Kern tweeted a photo from the Taft area Tuesday of orange flowers blooming in the area. Click here to see the tweet.

Because of wet condition land management suggests checking the Know Before You Go website before heading out.