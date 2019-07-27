Recent Downtown vandalism frustrates business owners

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several businesses in Downtown Bakersfield have been vandalized, leaving frustrated shop owners to clean up the mess and pay for repairs.

On Thursday, the Lululemon store at 20th and H streets had a plate glass window broken.

Police were there Friday morning to investigate. 17 News contacted Lululemon’s corporate offices to ask what, if anything was stolen, but they have not responded for this story.

Thursday’s break-in comes after several other businesses were vandalized including Guarantee Shoe Center, Salty’s BBQ, and Blue Oak Coffee.

Some say they can’t take much more of the random vandalism. They say they want to be in the Downtown area and see the economy thrive there, but the vandalism has some some business owners wondering how much longer they can afford to be in Downtown.

On 17 News at 5 Friday evening, Councilmember Andrae Gonzalez addressed some of the problems in Downtown.

Gonzalez told Tami Mlcoch and Jim Scott with Measure N tax revenue, more officers would soon be on patrol in Downtown and other neighborhoods in Bakersfield.

Gonzalez did not provide a definitive timeline for when more officers would be on the streets, however.