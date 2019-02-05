Recall: Stacy's Simply Naked Pita Chips

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Frito-Lay has placed a voluntary recall of 1/3 oz. bags of Stacy's Simply Naked Pita Chips because of undeclared milk ingredients. The bags were filled with another flavor of pita chips that would potentially expose people to undecleared milk.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide and have both a "Use By" date of 23 APR 2019 and nine-character manufacturing code of "65M127902."

The numbers can be found on the front of the bag along the right side.

In addition, the recalled bags will also have a UPC code of “028400564632” listed on the bottom right side of the back of the bag.

As of Feb. 4, one allergic reaction has been reported.

Consumers with the product can return the product to a retailer for a refund or contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday-Friday).